Commanders QB reveals injury he's been dealing with in training camp
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is no stranger to the highs and lows of playing in the NFL. Now entering his 11th season, the veteran has taken on the role of mentor along with his on-field play. With a decade of experience under his belt, Mariota has become a steady influence for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. And while he works his way back from an offseason setback, his focus remains on being both a mentor and a competitor.
According to NBC Sports Washington reporter JP Finlay, Mariota has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis. Speaking with reporters, Mariota emphasized the role patience has played during his recovery.
“The entire staff, like we all got on the same page, and just appreciate the fact that they were willing to kind of let me take my time and get it right,” he said.
That patience speaks volumes about his standing within the locker room. The Commanders don’t just see Mariota as a backup; they view him as an extension of the quarterback room’s leadership. He’s that veteran presence that pours into Daniels, while his readiness to step in when needed has kept Washington afloat in key moments.
Last season, that veteran proved invaluable. In Week 7, when Daniels was sidelined due to an injury, Mariota stepped in against the Carolina Panthers and guided Washington to a win. Later, in the last game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, he delivered a game-winning drive. It’s moments like these that underscore why his recovery this summer is being handled with such care.
“Part of that process is to come out here, start individual work, and then slowly get acclimated in the team setting,” Mariota explained.
It’s a step-by-step approach that reflects his understanding of how he has sustained a long career in the league. Mariota knows the importance of the long game.
The Commanders value that long game too. With Daniels cemented as the starter, Mariota’s role is twofold: he serves as a reliable backup when needed, and as a mentor daily. The trust between him and the staff is evident in the way his recovery has been handled.
“I should be ready by Week 1,” he said confidently.
Mariota is exactly the type of steady hand they need behind Daniels. The franchise has high hopes this season, and with a quarterback room with both youth and experience, that’s exactly the reassurance they need heading into September.
