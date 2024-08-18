Washington Commanders RB Ready to Make Impact in Second NFL Season
The Washington Commanders have had plenty of roster turnover from last season to the upcoming season. That's just a part of a franchise reset the Commanders are looking for, with changes coming at every level of the organization.
With preseason underway and the regular season on the horizon, players out of the rotation have been able to make names for themselves and shine while they might not get much opportunity during the regular season.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Showing Positive Signs Through Two Showings
One player, in particular, who could fight their way to *some* snaps is running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. The running back is backing up Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr., so there's no easy path to snaps, but he's proven he can be a contributor.
According to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, Rodriguez is a young running back "talented enough" to be a "valuable contributor."
"Rodriguez is a throwback runner -- wide frame, downhill style and linebackers glance off him when he really gets the legs churning, even between the tackles," Trapasso wrote. "At nearly 6-0 and 217 pounds, he's plenty big enough to shoulder a sizable load if needed, although he'll start his second season in the nation's capital behind Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler."
The former Kentucky standout spent his rookie season with Washington, where he saw 51 attempts for 247 yards while scoring two touchdowns along the way. With a strong frame, as Trapasso alluded to, Rodriguez could be a solid option during third-and-short scenarios, or as a solid backup should either two of the aforementioned running backs deal with any sort of injuries.
For the Commanders, the more contributors the merrier, as the offense could be due for a drastic turnaround after years of mediocrity. Reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and the revamped Commanders offense should help turn the franchise around for the better.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Trail 10-6 at Halftime After Missing Two of Four Field Goals
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Another Washington Commanders First-Round Pick Has Future in Question Entering Week 2
• Washington Commanders Defense Has 'Come a Long Way' Learning and Executing New Scheme
• Washington Commanders Safety Living Up to Aggressive Directive in Return to Practice
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Showing Positive Signs Through Two Showings