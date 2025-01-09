Commanders RBs Could Play Massive Role vs. Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders running back room started the season off strong, but they have seen a few setbacks in recent weeks.
Since the bye week, the quarterback has led the team in rushing, and that's something Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is looking to possibly change for the postseason.
"We want to be able to get them downhill, be aggressive into that space and we haven't hit that mark that we wanted to as much," Quinn said of the team's running backs. "And so, when we do get behind on some of those early downs, it does make it more challenging. There's been a previous game we had penalties that knocked us into this space and so it's something that heading into this second season that it's really important to us to make sure we find our ways to get that done.”
Quinn probably is content with a win in any shape or form for the playoffs, but the Commanders offense becomes much more dynamic when Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols among others are cooking alongside Jayden Daniels in the run game.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
