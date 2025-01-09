Commander Country

Commanders RBs Could Play Massive Role vs. Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders run game will be key in their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) breaks a tackle from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders running back room started the season off strong, but they have seen a few setbacks in recent weeks.

Since the bye week, the quarterback has led the team in rushing, and that's something Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is looking to possibly change for the postseason.

"We want to be able to get them downhill, be aggressive into that space and we haven't hit that mark that we wanted to as much," Quinn said of the team's running backs. "And so, when we do get behind on some of those early downs, it does make it more challenging. There's been a previous game we had penalties that knocked us into this space and so it's something that heading into this second season that it's really important to us to make sure we find our ways to get that done.”

Quinn probably is content with a win in any shape or form for the playoffs, but the Commanders offense becomes much more dynamic when Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols among others are cooking alongside Jayden Daniels in the run game.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

