NFL insider reveals surprising scoop after Commanders blockbuster trade
The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL when they acquired Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in free agency.
Tunsil wasn't a frequent name in trade rumors, but a deal was consummated between the two sides. Tunsil was sent to the Commanders along with a fourth-round pick for four draft selections.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport spoke on "The Pat McAfee Show" on the trade and how the Commanders were able to pull it off.
READ MORE: Are the Commanders winners or losers so far in free agency?
Tunsil trade stuns league
"They talked to some teams that were in the tackle market, and some teams opted for younger or cheaper versions," Rapoport said.
Tunsil is 30 years old entering his 10th NFL season, so the Commanders hope that there is still some good football left in him, and clearly they believe in him based off of the trade.
Now, Tunsil gets a chance to prove his new team right by protecting Jayden Daniels' blindside.
READ MORE: Zach Ertz says re-signing with the Commanders was a 60-second decision
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Promising WR leaves Commanders, agrees to $10 million deal with AFC team
• Washington Commanders bringing back veteran running back on one-year deal
• Washington Commanders make blockbuster trade with Houston Texans for Pro Bowl OT
• Commanders lose starting safety to $18 million deal with Raiders