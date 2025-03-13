Commanders named 'dream landing spot' for $42 million key offensive tackle
To no one's surprise, the Washington Commanders have been one of, if not the, most vigorous teams in rebuilding their roster this offseason through free agency and trades.
After reaching the NFC Championship game just to be shot down by NFC East rival the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders believe they are the cusp of not only reaching the Super Bowl but potentially winning themselves a fourth Lombardi Trophy.
General manager Adam Peters and company have done a fantastic job thus far this free agency period to close the gap between them and their counterparts in the East, but they could likely use a few more pieces to fill in the remaining holes or further bolster other positions.
One area that middled for the Commanders last season was along the offensive line trying to protect and give quarterback Jayden Daniels time to throw in the pocket as he was forced to use his legs a lot in 2024, and according to The 33rd Team, their dream free agent who is still on the open market would be veteran offensive lineman Cam Robinson.
"Still only 29 and respected around the league for being a solid but unspectacular pass-blocker, Cam Robinson will have a hard time finding an open left tackle spot at this point. However, a move to right tackle seems in order. Even after acquiring Laremy Tunsil, the Washington Commanders can upgrade on Andrew Wylie at right tackle without breaking the bank on Robinson."
Robinson, who has spent 8 years in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars and about half a season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, seemingly still has plenty left in the tank and would be a solid piece to add to the Commanders' offensive line.
Washington has already beefed up their offensive line after trading for former Houston Texans' offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and could look to upgrade at the other tackle position over Andrew Wylie, who would be a solid backup to Robinson as he is currently the only right tackle on their roster.
Robinson perhaps had the worst season of his career last season, but is still widely considered an above-average offensive lineman with versatility to play along the entire line - something that could be beneficial if an injury were to occur like they saw with starting guard Sam Cosmi last season.
READ MORE: Commanders $15 million starter listed as top free agent available
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders retain key piece for 2025 season
• Commanders fans react to huge signing from Saints
• A second former Commanders' cornerback is headed to Los Angeles
• 2-time Super Bowl champion leaving Patriots for Commanders