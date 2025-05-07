Commanders receive poor placement in NFL defense rankings
The Washington Commanders are a Super Bowl contender, but if they are going to be taken seriously, they need to have a better defense.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport ranked all 32 defenses in the NFL, and the Commanders came in at No. 23.
Commanders defense among NFL's worst
"The Washington Commanders impressed defensively against the pass last year—only two teams allowed fewer yards through the air," Davenport wrote.
"However, the Commanders were just average in total defense and scoring defense, largely because of a run defense that gave up 137.5 yards per game on the ground—third most in the league.
"Unfortunately, there's little reason to expect that run defense to be markedly better this year. The Commanders lost tackle Jonathan Allen in free agency, and his replacement (Javon Kinlaw) is a downgrade. Bobby Wagner will likely one day find himself enshrined in Canton, but at 35, his best days are behind him.
"Edge-rusher Dorance Armstong was essentially a bust in his first season in D.C., logging just five sacks. He's not getting a ton of help from his batterymate this year, whether it's Clelin Ferrell or Deatrich Wise Jr.
"Throw in legitimate questions in a secondary headlined by cornerback Marshon Lattimore and potential issues at safety after the departure of Jeremy Chinn, and the odds on the Commanders exceeding expectations again in 2025 aren't especially good."
The only defenses to rank lower than the Commanders were the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
