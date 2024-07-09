Where do Washington Commanders Rank Among Ten Worst NFL Rosters?
The Washington Commanders finished last season on an eight-game losing streak. Change was needed and that had become obvious.
The Commanders have sort of reset as a franchise. They've got new ownership, a new general manager and a fresh coaching staff. It's time for change as it pertains to the organization.
The changes didn't stop with the leadership, but it continued as the team returned the least amount of production from a season ago. They drafted plenty of depth and a potential franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels while signing new talents as well.
It's safe to say it's time for a new era for the Commanders, though they've got ways to go when it comes to their rebuild. While the team will take a step forward next season, what does that look like? According to 33rd Team's Ian Valentino, the Commanders rank No. 6 among the ten worst rosters in the league.
"Regardless of how the case is presented, the 2023 Washington Commanders undeniably were bad. Ranking 31st in team DVOA, 32nd in points and yards allowed, and 28th in scoring rate, their offense couldn't function, and the defense stopped no one," Valentino wrote. "It's easy to see why they finished the season with eight straight losses."
There's plenty to be improved upon for the Commanders, and they've got an entirely new look from top to bottom. Building an identity and establishing a culture will be an emphasis during their 2024 campaign.
"A new coaching regime should help, and a large batch of rookies added depth across a roster lacking impact starters and reliable role players. An offensive identity carved around rookie QB Jayden Daniels will help augment what was a woeful run game and maximize explosive receivers like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson," Valentino continued.
Both sides of the ball have a fresh look, and both will have holes to start the team's new era. They'll slowly be patched as the Commanders look to find building blocks and an identity moving forward. While they're projected to have a bottom-ten roster, Washington will start seeing improvements as soon as next season.
