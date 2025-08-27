Commanders roll with just five wide receivers, but that may not last long
The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 men has passed, and just like the other 31 teams in the league, the Washington Commanders were able to reach that limit albeit with some tough decisions having to be made.
On the day they made the official announcement of signing star wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a three-year deal, the Commanders also made some other interesting moves in the position group by releasing a slew of wide receivers and only keeping five on the active roster.
Most teams like to keep more than five receivers on the roster, so, as pointed out by AtoZ Sports' Josh Taylor and a few other Washington media, don't expect them to sit around long before adding to the wideout room.
Commanders Down to 5 Wide Receivers
Following cuts, the Commanders were left with WR1 McLaurin, recently acquired Deebo Samuel, promising rookie out of Virginia Tech Jaylin Lane, veteran Noah Brown, and second-year WR Luke McCaffrey.
The Commanders could have kept a veteran like K.J. Osborne or Michael Gallup, or even a young cat who showed promise like Ja'Corey Brooks, but it seems like they are in the market for someone else at the position to potentially strengthen the skill surrounding quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Who Could Be in Play at WR for the Commanders?
The Commanders will undoubtedly look at who is available on the free agent market after cuts or via trade. With plenty of options out on the table, there are a few plausible fits the team could add before the start of the regular season.
There seemed to be a massive amount of wide receivers cut that can be picked up via waivers or immediately become a free agent if they are a vet.
Veteran options such as Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Dionte Johnson could be viable options as they can immediately be picked up. However, MVS isn't quite the player he once was, while Johnson has bounced around team after team since forcing his way out of Pittsburgh with the Steelers.
Getting a younger player could also be in the cards for the Commanders. If guys like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' speedster Trey Palmer, former New York Jet looking for a change of scenary, Malachi Corley, or Marquez Callaway, are able to make their way through waivers, then Washington could have some solid options to choose from.
While hitting the market is an option, I believe a trade could be the more likely scenario.
It was recently reported that the Commanders were listening to offers for sixth-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and they could look to include him in a trade that could net them someone like Jakobi Meyers who recently requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders or Kendrick Bourne who has found himself buried in a deep wide receiver room in New England.
Whichever direction the Commanders decide to go remains to be seen, but we know one thing for sure, they won't go into the 2025 season with just five wide receivers on the roster.
