Commanders Rookie CB Has Best Game Yet vs. Lions
The Washington Commanders had a big game from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, but another first-year player on the other side of the ball also made a massive impact.
Second-round rookie Mike Sainristil had a pair of interceptions in the team's Divisional Round win against the Detroit Lions.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn explained why Sainristil came up in the clutch when it mattered most.
“He's a very competitive and instinctual player," Quinn said of Sainristil. "His background as a receiver certainly helps. I thought that was indicative on the post play where he undercut it to go make a play at the end of the half, but there's more to it than that. It's the football smarts that go into it as well. He doesn't usually get fooled on something twice. And so, it's instincts, but also there's like a high-level football IQ there that's constantly at work.”
Sainristil had two interceptions all season long, but he matched that total in the biggest game of the season.
The Commanders will need Sainristil to step up once again when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.
