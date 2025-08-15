Washington Commanders rookie labeled NFL’s top fantasy sleeper
The Washington Commanders are expected to have one of the best offenses in the league once again here in 2025. Much of the offense from a season ago is still intact with quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way, and the additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel should only elevate things on that side of the ball.
With household names on the roster, there has been one revelation from the last running back taken in the 2025 draft, Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Croskey-Merritt, who prefers to go by Bill instead of Jacory, has raised eyebrows this offseason, and according to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, is a fantasy football sleeper.
A Fantasy Football Sleeper
"With both Robinson and Ekeler playing out the final year of their respective contracts, Washington's brass should have a vested interest in replacing one or both veterans with a younger, cheaper option as soon as possible," wrote Kay. "JCM fits the bill as a homegrown player with immense upside, top-notch athleticism and elite advanced metrics, attributes that could help him overtake a pair of relatively underwhelming players ahead of him on the depth chart."
"Clear a spot for Jacory Croskey-Merritt on your roster and hang onto him like a lottery ticket. It may take a little time for it to cash, but you won't find a better risk-reward option in the waning rounds of 2025 fantasy drafts."
Don't Sleep on Bill
Croskey-Merritt had an interesting pathway to make it to the NFL. After spending three years at Alabama State, Croskey-Merritt burst onto the scene in 2023 after transferring to New Mexico, where he rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Lobos.
Following his breakout season with the Lobos, Croskey-Merritt made another leap, transferring to Arizona to play for the Wildcats. Big things were expected of him after playing one game where he put up 106 yards and a score before running into eligibility issues that limited him to just that single outing.
Croskey-Merritt has now found himself a home after being away from the game for so long, and is expected to easily surpass the likes of Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez as the Commanders' third-string back behind Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr.
Croskey-Merritt has the makings of an NFL back and could see his role grow in the offense, making it easy to see why he would be a smart stash on any fantasy football roster.
