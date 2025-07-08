Commanders rookie linebacker labeled 'project' ahead of training camp
Washington Commanders linebacker Kain Medrano is entering his first season with the team.
The sixth-round pick out of UCLA is hoping to carve out any kind of role with the Commanders, whether on special teams or defense.
Commanders team reporter Zach Selby wrote about Medrano's outlook with training camp approaching.
Medrano gives Commanders linebacker project
"Medrano is going to be a long-term project for the Commanders, and part of that will be to figure out what role he is going to play on defense," Selby wrote.
"Medrano is still relatively new to the position after spending his high school career as a receiver. He switched positions once he got to UCLA, and with help from Norton, he drastically improved to the point where he was one of the Bruins' top tacklers.
"Medrano has the potential to be a unique player, as he was one of the most athletic linebackers at the combine, but Whitt mentioned during OTAs that he could operate as more of a hybrid/safety because of that skill set. Medrano will likely be a core special teams player as a rookie, but if the Commanders can put him on the right path this summer, he could take on a larger role later in his career."
The Commanders took a flier on Medrano during the draft, hoping he can one day develop into a top linebacker for the defense.
It could be a long shot, but that's what Day 3 picks are meant for. It's a low-risk, high-reward opportunity and the Commanders are hoping that he pans out.
Medrano reports to training camp with his fellow rookies on July 18.
