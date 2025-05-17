Commanders schedule presents tough test at end of season
The Washington Commanders are facing one of the league's toughest schedules, especially considering the fact the team has four divisional games to close out the season.
ESPN insider John Keim highlighted how difficult things could be for the Commanders in the final few weeks of the season.
Commanders will be tested in December
"Washington finishes the regular season with four consecutive NFC East games -- two vs. the Eagles in three weeks in addition playing at the Giants and home vs. Dallas," Keim wrote.
"If the Commanders need to make up ground, they can do it here. And then you can stretch it out another week because their finish begins with a road game at Minnesota. That means they'll play three games vs. teams that made the postseason in 2024 -- two of which are against the Super Bowl champion. Heck, the Commanders play Denver, another playoff team, the week before Minnesota."
Out of those games, the one that holds the most weight is the team's Week 16 matchup against the Eagles at home, which will be nationally-televised on Saturday, Dec. 20.
"The Commanders will face Philadelphia for the first time since losing the NFC Championship Game, 55-23," Keim wrote.
"Numerous players were upset not just in losing the game but in the lopsided score. They clearly felt they could beat the Eagles. Washington spent the offseason trying to do what the Eagles have done for years -- build strong lines on both sides of the ball. Their first meeting is so late in the season that the teams will be well-established. Has Washington closed the gap at all? This game will help answer that question."
The Commanders will hope to win as many games before then to take some pressure off of themselves to come out on top when it matters most, but Washington will still have to be extremely strong throughout the entire regular season.
