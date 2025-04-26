Commander Country

Meet Commanders Round 6 draft pick from UCLA

UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano is bringing his playmaking skills as recently being drafted No. 205 overall to the Washington Commanders.

Joanne Coley

UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano celebrates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano celebrates during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders selected UCLA Bruins, Kain Medrano for their No. 205 overall pick on Day 3 of the NFL draft.

Medrano committed to the UCLA Bruins as a wide receiver but made the pivot to linebacker after the 2019 season.

Here’s what you should know about the newly acquired Commanders linebacker:

Name: Kain Medrano

Position: Linebacker

College: UCLA Bruins

Height/Weight: 5'10", 222 lbs.

Hometown: Pueblo, CO

UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) celebrates sacking Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) during the section quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In 2024, Medrano emerged as an impact player for the Bruins, finishing second on the team in tackles and creating five turnovers — three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Medrano earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors after leading UCLA with three forced fumbles. He filled up the stat sheet in 2024, recording 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Over his collegiate career, Medrano totaled 194 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions. He ended his time at UCLA with 25 career starts and was named a team captain in 2024.

In The Beast, Dane Brugler of The Athletic described Medrano as "a fun player to study because of his short-area burst and range to impact the game in several ways."

READ MORE: WATCH: Highlights from Commanders second-round pick CB Trey Amos

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

