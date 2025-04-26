Meet Commanders Round 6 draft pick from UCLA
The Washington Commanders selected UCLA Bruins, Kain Medrano for their No. 205 overall pick on Day 3 of the NFL draft.
Medrano committed to the UCLA Bruins as a wide receiver but made the pivot to linebacker after the 2019 season.
Here’s what you should know about the newly acquired Commanders linebacker:
Name: Kain Medrano
Position: Linebacker
College: UCLA Bruins
Height/Weight: 5'10", 222 lbs.
Hometown: Pueblo, CO
In 2024, Medrano emerged as an impact player for the Bruins, finishing second on the team in tackles and creating five turnovers — three forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Medrano earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors after leading UCLA with three forced fumbles. He filled up the stat sheet in 2024, recording 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Over his collegiate career, Medrano totaled 194 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and three interceptions. He ended his time at UCLA with 25 career starts and was named a team captain in 2024.
In The Beast, Dane Brugler of The Athletic described Medrano as "a fun player to study because of his short-area burst and range to impact the game in several ways."
