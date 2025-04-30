Commanders setting Jayden Daniels up for success with Round 1 pick
The Washington Commanders brought in five players during the 2025 NFL Draft, all of whom have the chance to contribute in big ways for the team in the upcoming season.
The Athletic insider Ben Standig named first-round offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. as his favorite pick.
READ MORE: Commanders shock fans with two awesome features in new $3 billion RFK stadium
Conerly sets up Commanders for success
"Anyone looking to upgrade their home for a future sale knows that renovating the kitchen provides the greatest return on investment," Standig wrote.
"The same goes for the offensive line. You can have the best skill players, but those talents won’t shine bright without quality blockers. The Commanders overhauled the line in the past two years and went next-level with the trade for Laremy Tunsil and selecting Conerly in Round 1. We can’t say Washington has one of the league’s best tackle tandems quite yet, but the potential is there. Jayden Daniels can’t wait."
Conerly will participate in Washington's rookie minicamp early next month.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Jayden Daniels receives shoutout from the NFL commissioner
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Could Commanders host Super Bowl? New stadium 'dramatically' increases odds
• Commanders starter undergoes surgery ahead of 2025 season
• Commanders linked to Ohio State WR in 2026 mock draft
• Commanders linked to signing two-time Super Bowl champ in free agency