NFL analyst proposes blockbuster Commanders trade to land Jets’ Garrett Wilson

The Washington Commanders could trade for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Jeremy Brener

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball past Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5), Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball past Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5), Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders could be aggressive on the trade market this offseason for a wide receiver.

One of the top wideouts that could be available is New York Jets star Garrett Wilson, who has grown frustrated with his current situation.

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests that the Commanders could trade a first-round pick, along with a sixth-rounder for Wilson.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Garrett Wilson to the Commanders?

"An extension for Wilson would undoubtedly be part of the equation here, but the Commanders have more cap space than any team in the NFC ($86.7 million). Washington just fell one game shy of the Super Bowl and has star quarterback Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract. The time to win is now," Davenport writes.

"It'd be worth surrendering the 29th overall pick to gain a proven wide receiver who would (along with former college teammate Terry McLaurin) give the Commanders one of the better one-two punches at wideout in the league."

Wilson had 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the Jets. He has one year remaining on his contract before a team option kicks in next year, but if he is proving to be unwilling to sign a long-term deal, it could behoove the Jets to trade him to a team like the Commanders, who would be happy to pair him with McLaurin.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

