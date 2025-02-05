NFL analyst proposes blockbuster Commanders trade to land Jets’ Garrett Wilson
The Washington Commanders could be aggressive on the trade market this offseason for a wide receiver.
One of the top wideouts that could be available is New York Jets star Garrett Wilson, who has grown frustrated with his current situation.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests that the Commanders could trade a first-round pick, along with a sixth-rounder for Wilson.
Garrett Wilson to the Commanders?
"An extension for Wilson would undoubtedly be part of the equation here, but the Commanders have more cap space than any team in the NFC ($86.7 million). Washington just fell one game shy of the Super Bowl and has star quarterback Jayden Daniels on a rookie contract. The time to win is now," Davenport writes.
"It'd be worth surrendering the 29th overall pick to gain a proven wide receiver who would (along with former college teammate Terry McLaurin) give the Commanders one of the better one-two punches at wideout in the league."
Wilson had 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the Jets. He has one year remaining on his contract before a team option kicks in next year, but if he is proving to be unwilling to sign a long-term deal, it could behoove the Jets to trade him to a team like the Commanders, who would be happy to pair him with McLaurin.
