Commanders have one big goal for offseason
The Washington Commanders signed a bunch of veteran free agents to one-year deals last offseason.
Those veterans helped the Commanders go from winning just four games to advancing all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, ESPN insider John Keim is urging the Commanders to try and sign as many of those one-year players to another deal for 2025.
Commanders have free agents to sign
"Linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz have made a big impact but were on one-year deals," Keim writes. "Do they want to retain running back Brian Robinson Jr. or seek a more dynamic back? Will they look for a more consistent No. 2 wideout?"
The Commanders also performed well in the draft, but the culture's strength can be accredited to these veterans.
Bringing as many back as possible will be key towards the Commanders' success going into the next season in the Jayden Daniels era.
