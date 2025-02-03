Commander Country

Commanders have one big goal for offseason

The Washington Commanders have to bring back some of their veterans this offseason.

Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium.
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders signed a bunch of veteran free agents to one-year deals last offseason.

Those veterans helped the Commanders go from winning just four games to advancing all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, ESPN insider John Keim is urging the Commanders to try and sign as many of those one-year players to another deal for 2025.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Commanders have free agents to sign

"Linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz have made a big impact but were on one-year deals," Keim writes. "Do they want to retain running back Brian Robinson Jr. or seek a more dynamic back? Will they look for a more consistent No. 2 wideout?"

The Commanders also performed well in the draft, but the culture's strength can be accredited to these veterans.

Bringing as many back as possible will be key towards the Commanders' success going into the next season in the Jayden Daniels era.

