Commanders should trade NFL Draft Round 1 pick
The Washington Commanders hold the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they will keep the selection.
Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman suggests a trade that would send the No. 29 pick to the Tennessee Titans, who selected Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III to pair up with Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Commanders make trade with Titans
"Tennessee gives Cam Ward another weapon to work with in Burden. In the vein of Deebo Samuel or DJ Moore, Burden specializes in making big plays with the ball in his hands. Tennessee ranked 29th in yards after the catch per reception last season. Burden’s arrival would significantly improve that ranking," Wasserman writes.
The deal works for the Titans, giving Ward a potential No. 1 receiver. The Commanders only have five picks in this year's draft, so it would be wise for Washington to try and move down in order to acquire more selections to work with.
