Jayden Daniels gives strong take on Deebo Samuel addition to Commanders
As the Washington Commanders head into the 2025 season, they’ve made several key upgrades to build on their successful 2024 campaign. With a promising young quarterback in Jayden Daniels leading the way, the front office prioritized putting more talent and protection around him.
One major area of improvement was the offensive line. To better protect Daniels in the pocket, Washington traded with the Houston Texans for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. They also looked to the future by selecting former Oregon Ducks standout Josh Conerly as their first round pick in the NFL Draft. Both players are expected to make an immediate impact and help solidify a unit that struggled with consistency last season.
But the Commanders didn’t stop there. They made headlines with a blockbuster trade to acquire veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel, known for his physicality and versatility, is expected to complement Terry McLaurin and give Daniels a dynamic number two receiver.
Daniels, entering his second year under center, expressed excitement about his new offensive target.
“He's a playmaker once you get the ball in his hands,” Daniels told Yahoo Sports. “After the catch, he does what he does. So just being able to acquire a guy like that — I'm super excited to continue to work with him. And we'll go from there.”
With a stronger offensive line and more firepower at wide receiver, the Commanders are not just looking to replicate last season's success — they’re aiming to take it even further this season.
