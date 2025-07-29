A Commanders legend has a simple message about the contract drama
The Washington Commanders have some drama that needs to be settled. And quickly.
With training camp now fully underway, they have yet to come to a contract agreement with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who sat out mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp.
There has been plenty of speculation regarding the situation, with the most common being the impasse the two sides are at when it comes to how much money the soon-to-be 30-year-old deserves entering his seventh season.
The Commanders are likely lower on the end of the spectrum, while reports say that McLaurin is looking for top-tier pay for his services.
While nothing has been confirmed, McLaurin reported to camp without actually practicing, showing love to fans by signing autographs following the completion of practice.
There are sides to be chosen when discussing the ongoing discussions between the two sides, and one Commander legend spoke out on the situation in a recent sit-down with SportsCenter.
Moss Wants McLaurin Paid
"Respectfully, just pay him."
Santana Moss knows a thing or two about being an underrated star of the game. For much of his 14-year career, he went unnoticed, not getting the recognition he deserved.
Much like Moss, McLaurin has been the model of consistency since being drafted in the third round out of Ohio State in 2019.
Despite his success in Washington, if the reports are true of him wanting a contract considerably higher than that of the Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf, it would be hard to see the front office biting on that, even if it would help retain him to maximize quarterback Jayden Daniels' formative years in the pros.
McLaurin isn't getting any younger and could even be seen as in the second half of his football career as a professional.
Scary Terry very likely could still walk away with something close to his asking price, but if there was a recent contract to compare to what he actually deserves, just look at what Courtland Sutton just signed to remain a Denver Bronco.
Things are getting a bit uncomfortable in the DMV as we continue to inch closer to the start of the regular season, but the hope is that this will be a thing of the past and McLaurin will be rocking the W on his helmet come September 7th when the Commanders elect Moss into their Ring of Fame against the New York Giants.
