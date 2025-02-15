3 top offensive NFL Draft prospects that could fill Commanders' needs
There are those who believe this year's NFL Draft is the most important in franchise history for the Washington Commanders.
Others would argue every draft is the new most important, and we suppose each side of the debate would have some valid points. When it comes to Commanders general manager Adam Peters, this year's draft is a chance to build on the great work he did carving a new roster in 2024.
That work, coupled with the efforts of the players themselves and coach Dan Quinn and his staff, landed Washington one game from the Super Bowl. These three offensive players, ranked in the top five of their position groups by NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, could be targeted by Peters early in this year's most important draft.
RUNNING BACK OMARION HAMPTON, NORTH CAROLINA
Hampton is a three-down prospect who projects to have value no matter the context of what the offense has going on.
As Brooks' No. 2 running back prospect there's a chance he won't be on the board when the Commanders pick at No. 29, but there's also a chance he will be.
While Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler proved to be a formidable duo for the majority of the season there was a wall the Washington rushing attack seemed to hit. Some of that will be blamed on the offensive line–injuries and fatigue included–and some on the backs.
Either way, it is smart for teams to continue drafting running backs to ensure there are healthy options no matter the situation, and with both Robinson and Ekeler playing on expiring contracts in 2025, it makes even more sense to target one.
WIDE RECEIVER TRE HARRIS, OLE MISS
If experience is what Washington is looking for, Harris has it. In five seasons spent playing college football for Louisiana Tech and then Ole Miss, the talented receiver caught 220 passes, produced 3,532 yards of offense, and caught 29 touchdowns.
His combination of size and speed will make him attractive to any team needing some help in the wide receiver department.
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN DONOVAN JACKSON, OHIO STATE
Typically, outside the occasional exception, interior offensive linemen aren't drafted all that high. The good news for teams picking in the 20s is they have the chance of getting one of the top prospects in that group because of it.
With Sam Cosmi injured during the Commanders' playoff run, they'll need to have a plan for the right guard position. Jackson is an interior offensive line prospect with big game experience and a big frame. He's also athletic enough to be part of some of the concepts offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has in his offense.
In 2025, Jackson would be the right guard fill-in until Cosmi is ready to come back. After that, he'd be pitted up against left guard Nick Allegretti to see which guard proves to be the best option moving forward.
Jackson is currently Brooks' No. 2 interior offensive lineman in this year's draft.
