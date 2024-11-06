Marshon Lattimore Trade Lands Commanders Positive Grade; Saints Better
The Commanders made a significant move ahead of the NFL trade deadline by acquiring cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.
As reported by multiple sources, the Commanders traded a third, fourth, and sixth-round pick to the Saints while also gaining a fifth-round selection in return. This acquisition aims to solidify the Commanders’ defense, particularly in coverage, where they needed improvement.
USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz graded the trade, claiming the Commanders get a B+ with this deal.
"From a talent standpoint, there's plenty to like in this move," says Middlehurst-Schwartz. "Lattimore, 28, is a sticky presence in coverage and also a playmaker with 15 career interceptions. Even amid the Saints' widespread struggles, he's yielding a career-low 5.2 yards per target while allowing a meager 69.1 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference. Still, this was a good bit of draft compensation to surrender, even for a team that was set to have an extra third-round pick thanks to its Jahan Dotson deal with the Philadelphia Eagles."
Middlehurst-Schwartz points out that Lattimore’s health and contract could pose significant challenges for the Commanders.
"Health could be an X-factor, as Lattimore has missed 19 games since the 2022 season and is dealing with a hamstring injury," the writer continued. "He is also due $36.5 million in the final two years of his contract after this season, though Washington is in a solid spot to absorb the hit."
Of course, none of the money left on Lattimore's current contract after this season is guaranteed.
The Saints, however, were handed a letter grade "B+" as they look to use this draft compensation to build towards the future.
This trade shows that the Commanders are buying in and have major playoff ambitions, and Lattimore could provide a crucial boost to those efforts.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Full Compensation From Commanders-Saints Marshon Lattimore Trade
• Commanders Beat Giants, Complete Season Series Sweep
• Commanders Score Twice Before Halftime to Extend Lead Over Giants
• Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Connect to Score vs. Giants