Commanders vs. Browns First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Washington Commanders will look to keep their hot start to the season as they return home to face the Cleveland Browns and their top-tier defense. Jayden Daniels has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league through the first four games and will get a legitimate test this week.
PREGAME:
- Commanders’ Inactives: QB Sam Hartman, QB Jeff Driskel, S Tyler Owens, LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul, WR Noah Brown, DE Clelin Ferrell
- Browns’ Inactives: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, CB Kahlef Kailassie, LB Jordan Hicks, T James Hudson III, G Javion Cohen, T Jack Conklin, WR Jamari Thrash
1st Quarter:
- The Washington Commanders will receive the second half kickoff and the Browns will begin the game with the ball.
- Watson finds Njoku for a gain of 14 yards and a first down.
- Watson then finds Jerome Ford for a gain of 7 yards on first down. Watson’s second down pass is incomplete to Amari Cooper to bring up third down.
- Pierre Strong gains two yards but is short of the first down by a yard. Browns will go for it at the Commanders’ 47-yard line.
- Foreman takes the handoff on fourth down and is stuffed for no gain and the Commanders will take over at their own 47-yard line.
- Brian Robinson opens the game for the Commanders with a one-yard loss.
- Daniels carries for a gain of one to bring up third and ten.
- Daniels is sacked for a loss of 9 yards on the play and the Commanders will be forced to punt.
- Watson passes to Ford for a loss of 7 yards to bring up 2nd and 17.
- Watson throws incomplete and it’ll be 3rd and 17 for the Browns.
- Watson throws the ball out of bounds on third down and the Browns punt back to the Commanders.
- Washington will begin from their own 34-yard line after a fair catch interference on the Browns.
