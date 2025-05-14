Commanders vs. Dolphins in Madrid: Best international game?
The Washington Commanders are on the verge of history this season as they will participate in the first NFL game to be played in Madrid, Spain against the Miami Dolphins.
The Commanders will face the Dolphins in Week 11 at Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET, where Jayden Daniels will face off against Tua Tagovailoa (under the assumption both are healthy for the matchup).
Pro Football Network writer Kyle Soppe named the Commanders vs. Dolphins affair as the second-best international game on the schedule this season.
Commanders vs. Dolphins held in high regard
"Washington was one of last year’s surprise teams and doubled down this offseason. With Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal, the Commanders went out and got Deebo Samuel Sr. He’s coming off a down year, but Samuel could be the veteran piece that helps them take the next step," Soppe wrote.
"The Dolphins are loaded with talent and, when clicking, can be electric on offense. Miami’s defense ranked No. 11 in our Defense+ metric and addressed both lines in the draft. This could be a rare overseas battle between two playoff-level teams."
The only game higher on Soppe's list is the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers to kick off the season in Brazil.
The Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship last season while the Dolphins were playoff participants two years ago. Miami will look to get back to the postseason, and a win against Washington in Week 11 in Madrid could significantly increase its chances of doing that.
