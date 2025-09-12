Why Commanders fans shouldn’t panic after Week 2 loss vs. Packers
It was a short week and a tough week for the Washington Commanders as they fell to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in an 18-27 loss. The team knew this would be a tough test early in the season, but what exactly happened?
On the Commanders Squad show, host Nick Ashooh posed the question: Should Commanders fans be worried, or is it too early to panic? Former wide receiver and podcast co-host Anthony Armstrong answered, “Little bit of both, honestly.”
With a revamped offense and flashes of brilliance from the defense, expectations were higher heading into Lambeau. “You didn’t expect to see this type of performance,” Armstrong admitted.
Still, Armstrong found a silver lining in the loss.
“You don’t play Green Bay that often, and they really wanted to keep their momentum going from the first week, so they dialed up some stuff that frankly you weren’t ready for," Armstrong said.
The Commanders certainly weren’t. Their offense managed just 230 total yards, while the offensive line—particularly on the right side—struggled to contain Green Bay’s front, leaving quarterback Jayden Daniels under pressure. The ground game was nearly nonexistent, finishing with just 51 yards on 19 carries, and receivers couldn’t consistently separate from the Packers secondary.
For Armstrong, it came down to execution.
“Sometimes, as a coach, you walk in and say, Hey, they beat us. They had a much better scheme than we were able to handle at that time," Armstrong said.
Even so, Armstrong views the setback as an opportunity.
“You actually have a blueprint of what you’re going to see from other teams,” Armstrong said. “Now you know what teams are going to try to mirror from Green Bay, and you have to find a way to operate off of that.”
So is the loss a reason to panic? Not just yet. With 10 days before facing the Las Vegas Raiders, the Commanders have time to reset.
“One, you’ve got time to heal up, two, time to look at tape,” Armstrong said.
For now, the Commanders sit at 1-1 having lessons learned, a healthy dose of reality, and a chance to respond.
Armstrong summed it up best: “I think they’re in an okay position… but I’m still a little nervous.”
