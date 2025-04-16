Commanders could make bold move for $25 million Dolphins star
The Washington Commanders have reshaped much of their roster this offseason, but one area that could still use attention is the outside cornerback spot.
While the Commanders have made several defensive additions, adding a proven veteran-like cornerback Jalen Ramsey could be what the secondary needs.
The Miami Dolphins and Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirmed the team’s willingness to move on, saying on Tuesday that after “numerous conversations,” both sides agreed it was “in the best interest for all parties to move forward.”
Jalen Ramsey would be a strong fit in Washington due to his versatility, leadership, and championship experience in high-pressure situations. These are all traits that could align well with Dan Quinn’s defense.
Washington added cornerback Marshon Lattimore last season. With a full offseason, Lattimore could turn out to be a decent starting corner. Putting Ramsey next to Lattimore will help solidify the outside corner position with the inside already covered by cornerback Mike Sainristil.
With several quality cornerback prospects expected to be available in the second and third rounds, Washington may prefer to develop a young, cost-controlled player rather than commit future assets and cap space to Ramsey. If they don’t land the right rookie, adding Ramsey makes sense.
While it would likely take an early Day 3 pick and a new contract to acquire himit’s a move that could immediately raise the ceiling of the Commanders' defense. As Ramsey’s future in Miami grows more uncertain, it might be time for Washington to consider making a strong offer.
READ MORE: Commanders fans should keep an eye on this sneaky draft fit
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• If Kliff Kingsbury had left the Commanders, Dan Quinn had a plan
• Could the Commanders make a move for elite Steelers pass rusher?
• Tress Way's return to the Commanders came in a moment packed with emotion
• Commanders rival Cowboys QB makes bold statement ahead of 2025 season