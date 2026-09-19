Commanders Elevate Two Defenders for Cowboys Game With Frankie Luvu Out

The Washington Commanders made a couple of roster moves Saturday afternoon that involved the same name: the team signed defensive tackle Ricky Barber to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him for Sunday's game against Dallas. The team released Barber Thursday after they signed cornerback Issac Yiadom to the active roster. Washington also elevated linebacker Ale Kaho, as the Commanders' depth at the position has taken a hit over the last week.



With Jordan Magee moved to IR this week and Frankie Luvu out, Washington's linebacker position is very thin. Granted, the team already has Leo Chenal and rookie Sonny Styles to soak up snaps; they still need enough on special teams and can also slide him into the rotation for a small package of plays. Kaho has been on the Commanders' practice squad since late August.



Barber was brought up to give some depth behind Javon Kinlaw, whose status is currently questionable after missing practice Thursday and being limited Friday.



Both Barber and Kaho are temporary elevations, which means neither has to be added to the 53-man roster permanently for Sunday's game. It gives Washington some flexibility to get through the weekend without making another corresponding move while they deal with the injuries at linebacker and defensive tackle.



Neither player is expected to suddenly take on a major role, but that's not really the point of these moves. Kaho gives Washington another linebacker and special teams option with Luvu and Magee unavailable, while Barber gives them another body inside if Kinlaw can't go or is limited against Dallas.

We have made the following roster moves:

- Signed DT Ricky Barber to the practice squad

- Elevated DT Ricky Barber and LB Ale Kaho from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/6V8zf6N5tg — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 19, 2026

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