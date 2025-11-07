Micah Parsons chimes in on Commanders' Frankie Luvu punishment
The Washington Commanders can’t seem to catch a break this season. First came injuries to key players, and now they’re dealing with what would have been the suspension of their star linebacker.
The NFL cited Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu for repeated violations of the rule against hip-drop tackles. Luvu was first fined for a hip-drop tackle in Week 4 against the Falcons, then again for another one on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The league cited the Washington linebacker a third time during Sunday night’s 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after making a tackle in the first quarter on receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. This time, the punishment came with a one-game suspension.
One Game or One Hundred Grand?
However, Luvu appealed the ruling that would have cost him one game and a paycheck worth $508,333. Derrick Brooks, who is jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, reviewed the appeal and reduced the penalty to a $100,000 fine, ultimately allowing Luvu to suit up for upcoming Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
The decision sparked plenty of reaction around the league, with many calling the fine excessive. Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons voiced his disbelief on social media, simply posting: “100k????!!!!”
Fans agreed, noting that the fine was more than twice Luvu’s previous penalties. He was fined $23,186 for his Week 4 violation and $46,372 after Week 8, making this latest figure a huge jump.
The Rule Behind the Penalty
The NFL’s rule is intended to “protect the health and safety of players.” According to the league, a hip-drop tackle is a violation if a defender “grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms, then unweights himself by swiveling or dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on or trapping the runner’s legs at or below the knee.”
While Luvu’s suspension was overturned, the Commanders are still hurting defensively. The timing couldn’t be worse for a team already plagued by injuries. Starting corner Marshon Lattimore suffered a season-ending torn ACL against the Seahawks and was placed on injured reserve. Three other defensive starters, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Dorance Armstrong, along with safety Will Harris, are also on the injury reserve.
With so many setbacks, Washington will need every healthy defender they have if they hope to have a fighting chance of turning things around as they head into the second half of the season.
