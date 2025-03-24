Cowboys schedule pre-NFL Draft visit with College Football Playoff QB
The Dallas Cowboys need a backup quarterback, and on Monday, one of the top players at the position scheduled a visit with the team.
According to reports from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Dallas Cowboys are one of multiple teams to schedule a pre-NFL Draft visit with Texas Longhorns quarterback, Quinn Ewers. His visit will not count against the Cowboys' top-30 visit number, as he is a DFW native.
"The plan is for him to meet with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders today and have dinner with the New Orleans Saints brass tonight, with all three teams expected to send big crews to Austin," wrote Breer. "He already has (top-30) visits set up with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Raiders for early April."
Ewers will also take top-30 visits with the Raiders and Colts, and will reportedly have dinner with the Saints on Monday night.
The news comes on the heels of an earlier report last week, in which it was stated that the Cowboys were intrigued by Ewers as a backup option to Prescott.
In his three seasons with the Longhorns, Ewers ranked fourth in school history in wins with a 27-9 record as a starter and was one of just four quarterbacks to lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 Championship.
By getting the Horns to an SEC Championship in their first year in the conference, Ewers became the first-ever Texas quarterback to lead his team to back-to-back conference title games. Ewers also led the Longhorns to its only two College Football Playoff appearances, coming up just short of a national title appearance in both games.
In his career in Austin, Ewers ranks third in school history in passing yards with 9,128 and third in passing touchdowns with 68 behind Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger.
