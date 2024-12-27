Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons has one goal vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys season may be over in terms of playoff contention, but that doesn't mean there isn't still plenty to fight for.
Coming up for the Cowboys this Sunday is matchup with their arch-rival Philadelphia Eagles - a team that embarrassed them earlier in the season, and is fighting for playoff positioning in the final two weeks of the season.
According to Cowboys star Micah Parsons, nothing would be sweeter for Dallas than de-railing the Eagles' chances at a No. 1 seed.
MORE: Micah Parsons praises CeeDee Lamb for toughness after injury
"That probably makes the year you know what I'm saying? That sets everything off," Parsons told the media on Thursday. "Us getting that win, away game in Philly, knowing how they're trying to get the No. 1 seed. Can set them back a little bit. They're fighting for everything. They're fighting for where they want to be in the playoffs. We're just fighting to whoop them. They got more to lose than we do, so that'll be a great feeling right there."
Based on the NFC standings, a Dallas win would do just that too.
As it stands, the Eagles currently sit in third place in the NFC, with only one path to a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs being possible. First, the Eagles must win out, beating the Cowboys and the Giants over the next two weeks. Then, thanks to the NFC playoff tiebreaker scenarios comes the tricky part - the Lions and Vikings to both lose in Week 17 and then tie with each other in Week 18.
Obviously, the odds of those exact things happening are extremely slim. That said, if the Cowboys can pull off the win on Sunday, it would still officially eliminate them from their chances at the top seed, which would be a great feeling for the team regardless.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's injury could reveal Cowboys top offseason priority
Luckily for Parsons and the Cowboys, the Eagles will be a bit shorthanded as well, with Kenny Pickett replacing starting quarterback Jalen Hurts due to injury, while star receiver AJ Brown also been limited in practice this week.
Either way, the Cowboys have a chance to play spoiler on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
And despite being eliminated from playoff contention themselves, they can make the day a little worse for the Eagles and their fans. Something that is enough motivation for Parsons in an of itself.
"I think it's the same as always. You know they always screaming '(Expletive) Dallas' and that's the build-up, that's the fun part," Parsons said Thursday. "Energetic fans and it's about just playing good football. The fans play, it's going to be a great environment. Who's not excited to go play in that?"
Philadelphia and Dallas will kick off at noon CT on FOX.
