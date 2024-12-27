Micah Parsons praises CeeDee Lamb for toughness after injury
The Dallas Cowboys officially shut down star wideout CeeDee Lamb on Thursday, ending his year just two weeks before the conclusion of the regular season.
Lamb had been suffering from a significant AC joint injury in his shoulder since Week 9, and had been battling through pain in order to help the Cowboys earn a playoff spot.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that was all for not, with the team being officially eliminated from playoff contention after the Commanders beat the Eagles on Sunday.
Nevertheless, even with nothing to play for, the Cowboys persevered on Sunday, taking down the NFC South-leading Bucs 26-24. As usual, Lamb played a major role as well, hauling in seven catches for 105 yards in the win
And Lamb's teammate Micah Parsons took notice, not only praising the reciever for his toughness, but showering him in praise as well.
"I know his shoulder has been bothering him, but I think for CeeDee (what) was so impressive, and he might be the best player that I've seen with my own eyes, is he just loves the game of football," Parsons told the media on Thursday. "I don't think anyone should ever question how much CeeDee brings to the team or his factor. He's QB proof."
This, of course, is not the first time Lamb has battled through injuries or setbacks in his career.
Since suffering the injury vs. the Falcons, Lamb has been on a tear, 48 catches on 68 targets for 534 yards in seven games, helping to lead Dallas to a 4-3 record over that span. Not only that, but he did it without his starting quarterback Dak Prescott in the lineup.
However, that is nothing new to Parsons, who has seen Lamb produce big numbers with backup QBs on numerous occasions.
And that is what he thinks sets Lamb apart from the rest.
"I've seen him get 1,000 (yards) with Andy Dalton. I've seen him get 1,000 with Dak Prescott. I've seen him get 1,000 with Cooper Rush," Parsons said. "CeeDee has shown time and time again that he can do it with anyone throwing him the rock. He can find a way to get open. He's competitive. He's a dog ... when it comes to what he's going fight through, man, I just don't think he's comparable. That's why I think he's the best."
Fortunately for Dallas, it appears that there will be no surgery required to repair Lamb's injury, and treatment and rehabilitation will be enough to get him back to 100 percent. Until then, the Cowboys must rely on Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks and Jonathan Mingo at the receiver position.
But when Lamb is able to return next fall, they will be getting one of the NFL's very best back in the lineup.
