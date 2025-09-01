Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb plans to draw inspiration from Eagles ahead of Week 1 opener

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has his reasons as to why he wants to watch the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl celebration on Thursday.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In just three days, the Dallas Cowboys will open the 2025 NFL regular season with a seismic matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Not only will this game have major implications on the NFC East, but the Cowboys have a chance to play spoiler with the win.

The Eagles will be celebrating their Super Bowl win to start the season. A celebration that every Cowboys fan wants to avoid. However, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb wants to see the celebration.

After practice on Monday, Lamb told Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News that he will be watching the Eagles' celebration as motivation.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb signs autographs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It’s something that I’m chasing," said Lamb

In the time since the Cowboys' last Super Bowl appearance in 1995, the Eagles have been to four Super Bowls, winning two.

There's no denying that the Eagles are the measuring stick in the NFC. Thursday's game could drastically change the trajectory of the Cowboys' season with a win.

Winning the big game should be on everyone's mind heading into the regular season. If you are still on the fence about this team because of a major trade, then maybe don't get back on the train if a win goes down on Thursday. It's almost time.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

