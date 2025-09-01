CeeDee Lamb plans to draw inspiration from Eagles ahead of Week 1 opener
In just three days, the Dallas Cowboys will open the 2025 NFL regular season with a seismic matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Not only will this game have major implications on the NFC East, but the Cowboys have a chance to play spoiler with the win.
The Eagles will be celebrating their Super Bowl win to start the season. A celebration that every Cowboys fan wants to avoid. However, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb wants to see the celebration.
After practice on Monday, Lamb told Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News that he will be watching the Eagles' celebration as motivation.
“It’s something that I’m chasing," said Lamb
In the time since the Cowboys' last Super Bowl appearance in 1995, the Eagles have been to four Super Bowls, winning two.
There's no denying that the Eagles are the measuring stick in the NFC. Thursday's game could drastically change the trajectory of the Cowboys' season with a win.
Winning the big game should be on everyone's mind heading into the regular season. If you are still on the fence about this team because of a major trade, then maybe don't get back on the train if a win goes down on Thursday. It's almost time.
