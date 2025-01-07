Cowboy Roundup: Potential NFL Draft targets, Mike McCarthy's worth?
The Dallas Cowboys are officially in offseason mode after missing out on the NFL Playoffs, but somebody may want to tell Jerry Jones.
Dallas' owner and general manager is dragging his feet with the a decision on head coach Mike McCarthy, while other teams are reaching out to coaching candidates, including McCarthy.
It's setting up to be another long, drama-filled offseason, and the team wasted no way to get back their old ways.
While look forward to potential offseason moves and wait on news regarding McCarthy, let's take a spin around and check out some headlines that are making waves around the web.
Potential first-round targets for Dallas
The Cowboys need a lot of help on both sides of the ball entering the offseason, with the trenches, defensive backfield, and wide receiver among the biggest needs. Blogging the Boys names some players to watch.
What is Mike McCarthy worth?
The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones need to act fast to determine what to do with Mike McCarthy. As the coaching carousel begins, Dallas is dragging its feet and could miss out on a promising head coaching candidate, but what is McCarthy's worth? The Cowboys Wire takes a look.
