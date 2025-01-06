Anonymous player shades Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones while praising Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys are once again exploring their options at head coach.
Jerry Jones sent Mike McCarthy into the 2024 season without any job security and has yet to make a decision on his future. Jones continues to sing the praises of McCarthy, who also has the backing of many players.
In fact, some of those players would like to see McCarthy coach the team without Jones getting in his way. First, Dak Prescott said he would like to see McCarthy return and coach "on his terms." Now an anonymous player is echoing that sentiment, telling Jane Slater that McCarthy has been coaching with "one hand behind his back" stating that "it’s not easy being a head coach here."
“I only think it’s fair if he gets one more shot but more on his terms from the standpoint of really being able to run it how he wants.” He went on to say via Slater. “ Whoever else you go with there’s going to be an ‘unknown’ but he did build something pretty good over the last 5 years with one hand behind his back because it’s not easy being a head coach here but it’s worth it because it’s the number one brand in sports. “
McCarthy has a record of 125-77-2 in his career and won a Super Bowl following the 2010 season. He's a far better coach than he gets credit for and if the Cowboys don't retain him, he's certain to get another job. The Chicago Bears are a possible landing spot and have already asked to interview him.
At this point, it's fair to ask if McCarthy would prefer to leave and coach with his hands free from the shackles Jones has put on him.
