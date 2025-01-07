Ezekiel Elliott agrees to join Chargers practice squad for playoff run
The Dallas Cowboys brought Ezekiel Elliott back this season to serve in a running back committee but things didn't go as planned.
Zeke looked nothing like his former self for Dallas, rushing for a career-low 226 yards while averaging 3.1 per attempt. He was outplayed by Rico Dowdle, who was the first undrafted player in team history to rack up 1,000 yards rushing and was ultimately released ahead of the Week 18 finale.
MORE: Anonymous player shades Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones while praising Mike McCarthy
When the news broke that Elliott was being let go, Jerry Jones said they were allowing him the opportunity to find a playoff team to join. That idea seemed farfetched but it still happened. According to Jordan Schultz, Elliott is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fifth seed in the AFC.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network also shared the news, adding that Zeke will be on the practice squad for now but the Chargers might have plans for him quickly.
Los Angeles has J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards in their backfield, although Edwards has been dealing with an ankle injury. They're set to play the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round on Saturday.
