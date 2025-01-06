Micah Parsons recruiting Tyreek Hill with enticing reason to join Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys finished the regular season 7-10 and are now ready to begin their offseason. For the front office, that starts with figuring out what to do with their head coaching positioning.
For Micah Parsons, who believes they should keep Mike McCarthy, his attention is further down the road.
MORE: Mike McCarthy's future with Cowboys may depend on whether anyone else wants the job
Parsons has already discussed his future, saying he wants to get an extension out of the way so he’s not a headache. He also wants the team to have flexibility to add talent to their roster and he has someone in mind. Parsons took to social media to openly recruit Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill — saying Hill should consider Dallas due to the absence of income tax.
Hill, who was traded to Miami in 2022, is one of the most explosive wideouts in the game. This past season, however, he saw his numbers drop below 1,000 yards after topping 1,700 in the two previous seasons.
Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel suggested Hill quit on the team while Hill is showing signs he wants out.
Adding Hill would surely improve the passing game in Dallas but it’s not likely to happen. With a cap of more than $28 million in 2025 and then $52 million in 2026, it’s not something that will appeal to Jerry Jones.
The only way it happens is if Hill agrees to a restructured deal, Miami takes a mid-round pick, and Jones decides to make a splash. So in other words, don’t get your hopes up.
