Cowboys named 'excellent fit' for sleeper RB with ties to coaching staff

Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear he plans on running the ball. The new Dallas Cowboys head coach made this a point of emphasis in his introductory presser and then put together a staff that proves his claim was more than just lip service.
Now, he's going to have to get a running back to lean on.
Dallas could still re-sign Rico Dowdle, who became the first undrafted player in team history to rush for 1,000 yards. As we saw in 2024, that won't be enough to lean on the ground game all season. That's why running back is the main target in most mock drafts.
While Ashton Jeanty has been a hot name, the Cowboys could find their answer outside of Round 1. One possible name to watch according to Gabriel Duarte of Oregon Ducks on SI is Jordan James.
Duarte believes the Cowboys' interest could be tied to wide receiver coach Junior Adams — and a flirtation with Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.
"If James is available, he could be an excellent fit. The Cowboys were interested in hiring James' coach at Oregon, Ra'Shaad Samples. Dallas did hire Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams to coach the Cowboys receivers."
James rushed for 1,267 yards as a senior and scored 15 touchdowns for the Ducks.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, James is praised for his patience as a runner, but lacks home run speed. He also needs to improve as a pass protector.
That said, he's a sleeper worth watching especially with the interest Dallas has shown in the program.
