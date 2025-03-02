3 NFL Combine Day 3 studs the Dallas Cowboys might pursue at RB
The running back position proved to be the downfall of the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. They went into the season thinking Ezekiel Elliott could carry the load and had one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL.
Rico Dowdle was their only saving grace as he broke out with 1,079 yards. He's now a free agent, but even if he returns, the Cowboys need to add more talent in the backfield.
Thankfully, there will be several options for them in the 2025 NFL Draft. On Saturday, multiple prospects showed they belong in the NFL, and these three should be on the radar in Dallas.
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
With several big names in this class, it's easy to overlook Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten. That's not the case after his workout on Saturday.
Tuten, who went for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, posted the best 40-yard dash (4.32 seconds) and vertical jump (40.5 inches) at the position. He also tied for second with a broad jump of 10 feet, 10 inches.
In a deep class, Tuten is still likely to slide into Day 3 but he could prove to be a hidden gem.
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
North Carolina's Omarion Hampton was sensational during his three-year career. He racked up 3,565 yards with 36 touchdowns on the ground and added 635 yards and four touchdowns on 73 receptions.
Measuring in at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds, Hampton is known for his powerful running style. On Saturday, he reminded scouts he's far more athletic than he gets credit for. Hampton ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and went 38 inches on his vertical. He also dominated the fieldwork, showing excellent mobility on the Duce Staley Drill.
If Dallas is interested in Hampton, they'll have to take him early. His performance has him listed as the top back in this class — ahead of Ashton Jeanty — according to Tony Pauline.
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
After two years with Ole Miss, Quinshon Judkins headed to Ohio State for his final collegiate season. He then racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while splitting time with TreVeyon Henderson.
Judkins was in the spotlight more with OSU, especially with them winning the National Championship, justifying his decision to transfer. He did himself another favor on Saturday with one of the top performances at the NFL Combine.
Much like Hampton, Judkins moved far better than most backs at 221 pounds, proving he's more than just a power back.
