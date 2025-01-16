Cowboys' claim as America's Team is threatened by historic stat

Historic: The #Ravens have officially passed the #Cowboys as the winningest franchise in terms of win percentage in NFL history:



1) Ravens .5738%

2) Cowboys .5736%

3) Packers .5728%

4) Chiefs .5536%

5) Dolphins .5526%

6) Bears .5526%

7) Vikings .5508%

8) Patriots .5499%

