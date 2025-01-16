Cowboys' claim as America's Team is threatened by historic stat
The Dallas Cowboys are in search of their next head coach who will instill an identity that can bring them back to NFL glory and escape a nearly 30-year Super Bowl drought.
Due to the team's lack of recent success, their moniker of "America's Team," which was first introduced in 1979 by legendary broadcaster Pat Summerall, has become the subject of countless jokes around the NFL world.
And while they have been struggling on the field, they've opened the door for another franchise to state their case for the name.
MORE: Notorious Cowboys' hater believes Coach Prime to Dallas will restore glory
The Dallas Cowboys no longer hold the record for the best winning percentage all-time in the regular season.
That title now belongs to the Baltimore Ravens, a team founded in 1996, the same season following the Cowboys' last Super Bowl win.
Baltimore's winning percentage is now 57.38 percent, which gives them a narrow edge over the Cowboys' 57.36 winning percentage. The Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins.
Below is a look at the top 10.
Winningest franchises in NFL history
With the Cowboys slipping in key statistical categories, the once-untouchable title is starting to feel less fitting as the team’s dominance fades into the past.
Jerry Jones will be hoping the team's new head coach will be able to bring the Cowboys back to their glory days.
