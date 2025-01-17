Top Cowboys head coaching candidate 'excited' to interview with team
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be taking their head coaching search seriously this time around, with three interviews already scheduled for potential candidates.
The team is set to meet with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, current Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, and former Cowboys offensive coordinator—and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator—Kellen Moore.
Per Brandon Loree, a staff writer for Blogging The Boys, former quarterback and current sports analyst Chase Daniel reached out to Moore via text about his upcoming interview with the Cowboys.
Moore reportedly expressed being 'excited' about the opportunity to interview with a team he is very familiar with, having been both a player and an assistant coach there.
According to CBS Sports, Moore interview will take place virtually with the Cowboys on Friday just two days prior to the Eagles' NFC divisional round home game vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday
Moore isn't the only former Cowboys player rumored to be in the mix for the Cowboys' head coaching job. Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and future Hall of Famer Jason Witten are also said to be in the running.
As with most Cowboys developments, the Cowboys head coaching search is likely to be dragged out for added drama and more media attention.
