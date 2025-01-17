7 running back prospects Cowboys should be watching in 2025 NFL Draft
Rico Dowdle broke out in the second half of the season, but the Dallas Cowboys were still one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL in 2024.
They rushed for 1,705 yards which is their third-lowest output since 2000. They were even worse at punching it in the end zone, tying their second-worse campaign with just six touchdowns on the ground.
MORE: Cowboys eyeing college powerhouse RB coaches for assistant roles
That's why it's imperative they upgrade the position this offseason. Not only do they need to re-sign Dowdle, but they have to bring in a rookie as well. That being the case, here's an early look at seven prospects they should be monitoring.
Brashard Smith, SMU
Brashard Smith enters the 2025 NFL Draft with a similar career path as Tony Pollard. The former Dallas running back, who signed with the Tennessee Titans this past season, was a former receiver who converted to running back.
Smith did the same after spending three years at wideout for Miami. He transferred to SMU for his senior season and the move to running back resulted in a 1,332-yard campaign with 14 touchdowns.
He's a home run hitter who can take pressure off Dak Prescott both as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield.
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Cam Skattebo was so impressive during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Texas that he won the MVP Award despite ASU losing.
MORE: Could Deion Sanders to Cowboys lead to mass exodus of star players?
The senior running back put the team on his back in that game, which is what he did all season. A transfer from Sacramento State, Skattebo had 1,711 yards rushing, 605 receiving, and 24 total touchdowns.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Skattebo has a bruising style of play that's infectious.
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Following two succesful seasons with Ole Miss, Quinshon Judkins transferred to Ohio State where he teamed up with TreVeyon Henderson. Both backs had plenty of success but Judkins is the better pro prospect.
Judkins is an explosive player who excels at picking up yards after the catch. He can also break off the long runs, even though some will question his speed.
His shared workload in 2024 could help his pro potential since it meant he didn't have nearly as much wear on his body this past season.
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
For the first two seasons of his career, Dylan Sampson worked in tandem with Jaylen Wright. When Wright went to the NFL, Sampson took over as the lead back for Tennessee and ran for 1,491 yards with 22 touchdowns.
An elite runner, Sampson faced loaded boxes against SEC defenses and still found plenty of success. His vision and speed are exceptional, making him an ideal fit for a Dallas roster desperate for playmakers.
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Iowa leaned heavily on Kaleb Johnson this season and it's easy to see why. The 225-pound back could take over games when he got into a rhythm. He broke out as a junior with 1,725 yards from scrimmage and 23 total touchdowns.
He's a workhorse but only had one season with more than 151 rushing attempts. That's just another positive for the future NFL star.
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
One running back who isn't getting nearly the attention he deserves is Omarion Hampton. The 220-pounder has the perfect build for the NFL and rushed for 30 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
Playing at North Carolina didn't help his stock but once NFL teams see him at the Scouting Combine, he's going to prove that he might be the No. 2 back in this class.
Dallas won several games by leaning on DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott in their primes. That could be the case for Hampton, who is a bulldozer.
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
No prospect has been linked to the Cowboys more than Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. After playing high school football in Frisco, Jeanty put up 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns on the ground for the Broncos.
He finished second in Heisman voting this season after recording 20 touchdowns along with 2,601 yards.
Jeanty hasn't been shy about his desire to come home either, saying he could see himself playing for the Cowboys. At this point, the only thing that might stop their union is if Jeanty is selected before pick No. 12 — which is likely, unfortunately.
