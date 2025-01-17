Cowboys eyeing current college powerhouse RB coaches for assistant roles
The Dallas Cowboys are in search of their next head coach and a new culture to bring the long-awaited success they’ve been missing. While the media has often mocked Jerry Jones’ desire to bring in former Cowboys players with whom he’s built strong relationships, this idea is becoming more and more of a possibility.
According to Nick Harris of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, the team is eyeing candidates who have deep ties to college football and proven success as both NFL and College running backs.
Both DeMarco Murray and Tashard Choice, former NFL running backs, are being linked to the role.
Murray, a former Cowboys star and 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has spent the last few years honing his coaching skills as the running backs coach at the University of Oklahoma.
On the other hand, Choice, who played for the Cowboys for four seasons and was a coaching intern for the Cowboys in 2016, is currently coaching the running backs at the University of Texas.
Choice is known for his ability to develop talent, Choice has helped cultivate some of the nation's best college runners including Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Jonathon Brooks who all went on to get drafted to the NFL.
Both candidates bring strong resumes and a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed at the highest level.
The Cowboys are clearly looking to elevate their ground game, and one of these former stars could be the key to that success.
