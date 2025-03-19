Cowboys met with potential Top 50 NFL Draft pick at linebacker's Pro Day
The Dallas Cowboys made a handful of moves at the start of NFL free agency to address areas of need across the roster, though no move made a major splash.
There were solid signings to bolster the linebacking corps with the signing of Chicago Bears' Jack Sanborn, who reunites with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, and a trade with the Tennessee Titans for former first-round pick Kenneth Murray Jr.
While both are solid signings and Sanborn could compete for the starting job, there is still room for improvement. One way Dallas can continue to improve is through the NFL Draft.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys LB Jack Sanborn brings exact mindset team needs
This week, the South Carolina Gamecocks held their Pro Day and linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. was a hot commodity.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Knight met "with at least five linebacker coaches," along with the Cowboys and Eberflus.
Last season, Knight recorded 82 tackles with two sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.
MORE: Cowboys defender sends strong message after signing new contract
One of the biggest knocks on Knight is his age. Knight, who is 25 years old, had a four-year career at Georgia Tech before spending one season at Charlotte, and finishing his career with the Gamecocks.
However, he does have the measurables. At the NFL Combine, he measured 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, and ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. He will be an intriguing name to watch.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
