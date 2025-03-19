Cowboys met with versatile All-American draft prospect labeled 'hidden' gem
With NFL free agency in full swing and the NFL Draft just over a month away, news is starting to surface regarding the Dallas Cowboys' visits with some of the top prospects.
Pro Days are also underway and this week the Cowboys made their way to Abilene Christian to get a good look at Wildcats running back Sam Hicks. Dallas reportedly met with Hicks after the workouts.
Hicks, who was an All-American this season at ACU, is one of the most versatile running backs in this year's class.
In fact, Hicks has described himself as a "hidden gem."
"I’m a hidden gem. I truly believe I’m one of the top all-purpose backs in this class, even though I’m not a big-name guy," he said in a profile by NFL Draft Diamonds.
"I became an All-American this year in all-purpose yards and had the most total all-purpose yards across both FCS and FBS. I was also one of the top standouts at the Tropical Bowl and College Gridiron Showcase. I work hard and came from literally nothing, and I have a story to tell.
Hicks transferred to Abilene Christian after two years at Central Michigan. In his lone year with the Wildcats, Hicks rushed for 1,335 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding 45 catches for 341 yards and three scores.
Because of his versatility, Hicks will be an intriguing prospect wherever he lands.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
