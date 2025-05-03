Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer reveals most impressive attribute of draft class

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is thrilled with the team's rookie class.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys got to work in a hurry following the 2025 NFL Draft. Just one week after they added nine new players — and several more through undrafted free agency — they're at The Star in Frisco for rookie minicamp.

This is the first chance the rookies have to show their coaching staff how they approach the game. So far, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is impressed with what he's seen.

While speaking with the media on Saturday, Schottenheimer said he was impressed with the "character" shown.

"This group from my interaction with them has been very, very positive and impressive with the type of character and human beings they are." — Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer knows the strong character isn't by accident. Dallas went into this draft looking for players who could be strong leaders.

They believe they found that with team captains such as Tyler Booker from Alabama, Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College, and Shemar James from Florida. They also landed Shavon Revel, who has an inspiring journey involving long shifts working at an Amazon factory and injuries that threatened to derail his career.

For years, the Cowboys have been criticized for the culture surrounding the franchise. Fingers have been pointed all around, but Coach Schotty is aiming to find players willing to take accountability and be the driving force for some much-needed change.

Randy Gurzi
