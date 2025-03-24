Dallas Cowboys find their stud WR2 in new NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have a variety of needs, and only one can be addressed in the first round of the NFL draft.
The team is looking to improve at wide receiver, running back, offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback, or they could opt to upgrade any position by selecting the best player available.
Given the lack of elite talent in the Cowboys' receiving corps, it has become a popular trend for mock draft artists to project a wide receiver to the Cowboys in the first round.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 3 biggest breakout candidates post-NFL free agency
Continuing the trend, USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz projects the Cowboys to make a splash by drafting this year's 40-yard dash king, Matthew Golden.
"After again treating free agency like a yard sale while other teams operated as though they were at the auction house, Dallas is due for a spark. Golden certainly provides that, with his knack for creating separation making him an enticing asset for Dak Prescott and a Cowboys offense searching for some semblance of a threat beyond CeeDee Lamb," Said Middlehurst-Schwartz.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend campaigns for Ashton Jeanty in NFL Draft
Before last year's college season kicked off, there was one Texas Longhorns wide receiver that analysts believed would be drafted in the first round: Isaiah Bond. However, Matthew Golden entered the fold and outperformed Bond in every single wide receiver statistic.
There's a strong case to be made that Golden has improved his draft stock more than any other player in the 2024 season and at the NFL combine.
His athleticism and measurables stand out, and coupled with his elite play in SEC showdowns, Golden is as noteworthy a prospect as any wide receiver in this draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit