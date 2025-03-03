Cowboys call on hometown hero to revive offense in new NFL mock draft
Following the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, several NFL mock drafts have been making the rounds with the latest risers and fallers shaking up the draft order.
The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to running backs, wide receivers, and offensive linemen by the draftnik community, but the latest NFL.com projections from Lance Zierlein have Dallas returning to Mr. Reliable.
In Zierlein's latest mock, the Cowboys call on Boise State Broncos star and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty with the No. 12 overall pick.
MORE: Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Jeanty, who is from Frisco, Texas, has previously expressed his desire to suit up with the star on his helmet.
The main reason for Dallas to select Jeanty is Jerry Jones' love for making a splash in the headlines.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons defends WR following NFL Combine backlash
"Jeanty is one of the best players in this draft. While this is a deep RB class, I'm guessing Jerry Jones will take a swing at special here over good later on," Zierlein writes.
This past season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
It is going to be exciting to see which direction the Cowboys ultimately turn, but Jeanty will continue to be viewed as a top option until this spring's draft.
