Cowboys' Micah Parsons defends WR following NFL Combine backlash

Micah Parsons tries to remind everyone that NFL Combine numbers don't tell the whole story.

Randy Gurzi

Oregon wideout Tez Johnson during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon wideout Tez Johnson during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for wide receiver help and have been loosely connected to Tez Johnson from Oregon. Johnson spent the past two seasons working with Junior Adams, who was hired as the receivers coach in Dallas.

While playing for Adams, Johnson amassed 2,080 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. In addition to his work as a wideout, he was excellent in the return game. The one concern was whether or not his size would be a hindrance at the next level.

Johnson weighed in at 5-foot-10 and 154 pounds, making him the lightest player at the Combine. Making matters worse, he posted a surprising 40-yard dash time of 4.51, which sparked further questions.

Micah Parsons, however, isn’t having it. The Cowboys superstar took to social media to defend Johnson, warning his critics against getting caught up in the numbers.

Johnson's athletic testing was a shock, to say the least, but Parsons is right in noting that he played the game like someone who ran much faster.

That said, it's going to be tough for NFL general managers to pull the trigger when there's one more concern surrounding him. That could lead to quite the slide for Johnson.

The question then becomes whether Parsons is right. If so, someone could be getting a steal.

Randy Gurzi
