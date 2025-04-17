Cowboys make shocking defensive pick in new NFL mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys could go in a bunch of different directions with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The team has been looking at adding a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball at either running back or wide receiver, but there's reason to believe that the Cowboys could look for a defensive prospect with their first pick in the draft.
MORE: Cowboys bolster secondary with impressive Texas DB in new NFL mock draft
Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman believes that the Cowboys could surprise by taking Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.
"Texas’ Jahdae Barron brings over 900 snaps of experience playing inside and was the highest-graded cornerback in zone coverage across the FBS in 2024 — a skill set that would make him a strong fit in Matt Eberflus’ scheme."
MORE: Top NFL Draft CB 'really really' wants to play for Dallas Cowboys
Barron might be a reach at No. 12, but he fills a need for the team and brings a ton of talent to the table.
The surprise with the potential pick would be how high Barron would go, but if the Cowboys traded down a few slots, it might make more sense for Dallas.
Barron could immediately be inserted into the starting lineup for the Cowboys, giving them one less position to worry about going into the season.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft
Jerry Jones makes major announcement for Cowboys legends Tyron Smith, Zack Martin
Watch Tyron Smith's emotional Cowboys retirement press conference
Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc