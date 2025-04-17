Cowboys Country

Cowboys make shocking defensive pick in new NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys could make a surprise selection as they start their 2025 NFL Draft class.

Jeremy Brener

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron receives the most outstanding player award after a victory over Arizona State.
The Dallas Cowboys could go in a bunch of different directions with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The team has been looking at adding a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball at either running back or wide receiver, but there's reason to believe that the Cowboys could look for a defensive prospect with their first pick in the draft.

Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman believes that the Cowboys could surprise by taking Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron.

Arizona State Sun Devils TE Chamon Metayer misses a catch under pressure from Texas Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron.
"Texas’ Jahdae Barron brings over 900 snaps of experience playing inside and was the highest-graded cornerback in zone coverage across the FBS in 2024 — a skill set that would make him a strong fit in Matt Eberflus’ scheme."


Barron might be a reach at No. 12, but he fills a need for the team and brings a ton of talent to the table.

The surprise with the potential pick would be how high Barron would go, but if the Cowboys traded down a few slots, it might make more sense for Dallas.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff.
Barron could immediately be inserted into the starting lineup for the Cowboys, giving them one less position to worry about going into the season.

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round.
Jeremy Brener
