New Dallas Cowboys LB Jack Sanborn brings exact mindset team needs
The Dallas Cowboys continued their trend of going bargain shopping in the early stages of NFL free agency, much to the chagrin of many in Cowboys Nation. However, they added value to major areas of need.
One of the under-the-radar signings for the team was Jack Sanborn, a former Chicago Bears linebacker who reunites with new Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Sanborn could end up being one of the team's starting linebackers in 2025 and he's ready for the opportunity to compete.
His knowledge of the defensive scheme and willingness to help the younger talent learn is something that can allow Sanborn to become another leader on the defensive side of the ball.
""I'm pretty much an open book, easy to talk to, very approachable, I'm willing to do anything to help everyone else learn," Sanborn said, via DallasCowboys.com.
"Relatively, we kind of have a decently young room, and so just doing whatever I can with the most knowledge of the defense right now just doing whatever I can to help guys get up to speed and just help each other out because at the end of the day, we're all in this together as one."
The last part of the quote, "we're all in this together as one" is the best part of the quote. It shows a willingness to bring the team together. And after the public spat between Micah Parsons and DeMarcus and reports that tension was brewing in the locker room for a while, that's exactly what is needed in Dallas.
Throughout his three years in Chicago, Sanborn recorded 164 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss, 5 passes defensed, and an interception.
