Cowboys defender sends strong message after signing new contract
The Dallas Cowboys lost Jourdan Lewis in NFL free agency as the veteran defensive back signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That leaves a hole in the slot, but that could be filled by safety Israel Mukuamu, a 2021 sixth-round pick out of South Carolina.
Mukuamu played cornerback for the Gamecocks but Dallas converted the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder to safety in the NFL. He's developed into a solid depth piece, which was evident in 2022 when Lewis missed 11 games and Mukuamu was asked to take over as the nickel back.
Despite being much larger than most slot corners, Mukuamu handled the role well, giving the Cowboys a dependable option should they fail to find a replacement in the draft. He's also thrilled to be running it back with the Cowboys, posting a message on social media expressing his excitement.
Entering his fifth season in the league, Mukuamu was a free agent but quickly re-signed in Dallas on a one-year deal.
The Cowboys also brought back Markquese Bell, giving them three talented safeties in Bell, Mukuamu, and Juanyeh Thomas to play behind starters Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson.
Over the course of his four seasons, Mukuamu has appeared in 50 games with three starts. He has 42 tackles, four pass defenses, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
